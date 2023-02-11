Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $243,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.48% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,612,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

TBUX stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.