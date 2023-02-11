Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VXF opened at $146.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.