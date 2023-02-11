Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 7,179 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $208,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $117.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,329,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

