Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 228 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

