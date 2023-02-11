Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 490 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $190.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

