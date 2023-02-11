Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 501 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $150.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

