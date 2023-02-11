Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 8,500 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $62,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 710.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,674,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 8,480,162 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $24,026,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 552.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 4,933,091 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

AUY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

