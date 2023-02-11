Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,696,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in XPEL by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of XPEL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Stories

