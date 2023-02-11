Robert S. Keane Purchases 9,801 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cimpress stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 194.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 238.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

