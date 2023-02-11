Robert S. Keane Purchases 9,801 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cimpress stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $85.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
