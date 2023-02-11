Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.54.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
