Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.