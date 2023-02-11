Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $38.10 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,933 shares of company stock valued at $19,533,063. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.