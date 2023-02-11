Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $1,995,982.42 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Saia Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $272.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saia by 157.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

