Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $294.00 at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $232.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.35.

SAIA stock opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 162,558 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

