Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $294.00 at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $232.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.35.
SAIA stock opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94.
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Saia by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 162,558 shares during the period.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
