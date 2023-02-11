Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

