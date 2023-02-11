Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $157.13 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

