Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Increases By 71.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,734.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of WILLF opened at $31.43 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

