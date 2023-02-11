Short Interest in Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Rises By 124.4%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Universal Robina Price Performance

UVRBF opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. Universal Robina has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

About Universal Robina

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

