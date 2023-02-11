Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Expands By 97.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanstar Mining Resources (VMNGF)
