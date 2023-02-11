Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Drops By 35.6%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Separately, HSBC lowered Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

