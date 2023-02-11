Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,321 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 355,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

