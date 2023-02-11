Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 1,888.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celsius by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Celsius by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Celsius by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.