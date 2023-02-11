Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 497.5% in January

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 497.5% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

