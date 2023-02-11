Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 497.5% in January

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 497.5% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.