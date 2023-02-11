Skyworks Solutions, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 47,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.