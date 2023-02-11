SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $300.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 148.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,675. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

