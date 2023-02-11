SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 129,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $83.39 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $94.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18.

