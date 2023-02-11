SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

