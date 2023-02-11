State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChampionX Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

CHX stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

