State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,068 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.