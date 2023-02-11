Stephens Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $31.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

