Steven John Dichiaro Sells 5,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven John Dichiaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00.

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

