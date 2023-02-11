StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 181,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,298 shares of company stock worth $2,734,365. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

