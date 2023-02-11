Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Financial Comparison

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stride has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stride $1.69 billion 1.06 $107.13 million $2.33 17.85

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Stride 5.63% 12.30% 6.13%

Summary

Stride beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.