Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Financial Comparison

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jianzhi Education Technology Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Stride
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Stride has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jianzhi Education Technology Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stride
|$1.69 billion
|1.06
|$107.13 million
|$2.33
|17.85
Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.
Profitability
This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jianzhi Education Technology Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stride
|5.63%
|12.30%
|6.13%
Summary
Stride beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Jianzhi Education Technology Group
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.
About Stride
Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
