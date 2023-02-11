Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:SU opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

