Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 107,792 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:SU opened at $34.27 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

