Susquehanna Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.
RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.54.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE RCL opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $89.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
