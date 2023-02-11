Susquehanna Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE RCL opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $89.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

