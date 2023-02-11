SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $310.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

