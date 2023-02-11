SVB Leerink Comments on Morphic Holding, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Morphic in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.22) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Morphic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Get Morphic alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Morphic Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.26. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $302,992 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morphic by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 697,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.