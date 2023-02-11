SVB Leerink Weighs in on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $242.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

