Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 964.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,689 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

