Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

