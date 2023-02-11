Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,050 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $31,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

