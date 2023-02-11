Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 1,542.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tata Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 144,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

