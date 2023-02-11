TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allakos by 33.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 130.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $549.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

