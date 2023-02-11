TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 42,400 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 114.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ProPetro by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.37.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

