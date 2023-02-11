TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,600 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods Profile

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

