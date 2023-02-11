TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,022 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Silvercorp Metals worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Silvercorp Metals Profile

SVM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

