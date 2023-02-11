TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.