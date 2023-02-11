TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 90.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Stock Down 0.6 %

CAL stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,980 shares of company stock valued at $644,327. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also

