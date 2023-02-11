TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Yelp by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,598 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yelp by 249.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $31.84 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.