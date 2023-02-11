TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

NYSE TEL opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

